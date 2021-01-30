AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Raised to $5.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($16.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMC. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.05.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. The business’s revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $2,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Natixis bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 242,612 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 532.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

