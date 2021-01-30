BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of BGNE opened at $320.00 on Friday. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $382.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.17.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The firm had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. Analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,443,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,654 shares of company stock worth $52,884,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

