Robert William Baxter Sells 42,000 Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) (CVE:PGZ) Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) (CVE:PGZ) Director Robert William Baxter sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,021,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,749.70.
Shares of PGZ stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.93 million and a PE ratio of -16.13.
Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) Company Profile
See Also: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.