Robert William Baxter Sells 42,000 Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) (CVE:PGZ) Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) (CVE:PGZ) Director Robert William Baxter sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,021,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,749.70.

Shares of PGZ stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.93 million and a PE ratio of -16.13.

Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the base and precious metal exploration. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares.

