First Bank & Trust Has $57,000 Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 107,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. Truist increased their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.