GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after buying an additional 133,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after acquiring an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,856,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after acquiring an additional 184,600 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

