GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $809,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $112.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.