2,575 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after buying an additional 3,492,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $49,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

ENPH opened at $182.35 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $222.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

