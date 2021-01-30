IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

In other news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $15,248,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,456,327 shares of company stock valued at $141,058,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,423.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.33. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

