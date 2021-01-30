Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,254 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 728.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 555,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $41.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

