First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 182.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,510 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

