Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Buys $36,575.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael J. Ancius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of Fastenal stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00.

FAST opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after buying an additional 1,890,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,647,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

