Cwm LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4,059.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,309 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,090,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $94,102,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $350.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.70 and its 200 day moving average is $280.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.38.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

