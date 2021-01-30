Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 490 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,391,000 after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,658,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,021,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,102,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.70 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

