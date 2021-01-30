Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells $24,585.44 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $24,585.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 487,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,255.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Nichols Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 311 shares of Truist Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $14,380.64.

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

