NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.68.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NEX stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.