James A. Schoonover Sells 16,715 Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,960.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Houston American Energy stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houston American Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative net margin of 470.67% and a negative return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

