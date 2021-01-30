JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSO. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Pearson has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 17.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 87,896 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 100,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.