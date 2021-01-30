JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSO. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.
Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Pearson has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.37.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
