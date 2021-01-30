Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Increased to $291.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROK. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.88.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $248.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 17,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

