Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greencore Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $921.40 million, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

