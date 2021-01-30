Accel Wealth Management Buys Shares of 342 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $165.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.44 and a 200-day moving average of $154.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

