Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $552,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Commercial Metals by 590.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,482,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

