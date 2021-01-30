Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,735 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,194,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,501 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $765.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $841.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.92. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $628.42.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

