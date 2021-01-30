Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

HOLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.73 on Thursday. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $81.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

