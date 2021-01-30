Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $145,526.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875,047 shares of company stock worth $43,503,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

