American Express (NYSE:AXP) Raised to “Buy” at DZ Bank

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXP. 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

