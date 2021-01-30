Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Q2 alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Shares of QTWO opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $142.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Q2’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $238,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $974,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,022 shares of company stock worth $27,231,837. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.