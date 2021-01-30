TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSE TIMB opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TIM has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

