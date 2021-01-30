Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,552 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 703,377 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,341,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,097,000 after purchasing an additional 311,395 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

