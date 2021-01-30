Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 458 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $127.99 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.