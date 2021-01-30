Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 285,961 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 285,961 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

