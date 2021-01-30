Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 78.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after buying an additional 294,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $564,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $195.37 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.