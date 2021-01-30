Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,602 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

Kellogg stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.