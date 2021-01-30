27,730 Shares in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Joint by 0.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 744,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Joint by 60.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 0.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Joint by 2.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.75 million, a P/E ratio of 120.49 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.