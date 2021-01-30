Cwm LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,937 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,848,000 after acquiring an additional 743,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,072,000 after acquiring an additional 478,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after acquiring an additional 332,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,751,000 after acquiring an additional 284,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after acquiring an additional 76,639 shares during the period.

FTSM opened at $60.02 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

