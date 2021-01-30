IFP Advisors Inc Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

