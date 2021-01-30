Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $155.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.54. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $172.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

