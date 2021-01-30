Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $300.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $320.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.