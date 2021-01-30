Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases Shares of 1,482 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 343,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,847,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

NYSE APD opened at $266.76 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.37 and a 200 day moving average of $285.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

