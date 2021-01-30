Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.