Cwm LLC Has $8.67 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of SMG opened at $221.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.33 and its 200-day moving average is $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.68.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

