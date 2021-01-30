Cwm LLC Sells 9,379 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 712,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,785,000 after acquiring an additional 552,450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,992,000 after purchasing an additional 383,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after buying an additional 293,831 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,773,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,771,000 after acquiring an additional 257,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,200,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

