Cwm LLC Has $8.10 Million Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $1,545,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $17,961,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,166,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,235,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 759,362 shares of company stock valued at $33,103,546. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

