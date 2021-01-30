Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 81.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $27,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,932.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $276,361.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,739 shares of company stock worth $46,605,928 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

