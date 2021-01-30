Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $104,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $33,763.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,343. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

