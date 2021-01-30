Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.70.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after buying an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after buying an additional 540,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after buying an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after buying an additional 472,781 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

