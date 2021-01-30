TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

NASDAQ TCF opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,170 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in TCF Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TCF Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 244,845 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,603,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.