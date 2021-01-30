J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $150.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $152.00.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $134.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.23. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,481,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after purchasing an additional 446,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after purchasing an additional 584,568 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,487,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

