Wells Fargo & Company Lowers United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $32.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

