UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UBS Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in UBS Group by 5,540.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,026,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,671 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 802,540 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,663,000 after acquiring an additional 754,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

