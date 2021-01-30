UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.
Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UBS Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in UBS Group by 5,540.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,026,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,671 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 802,540 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,663,000 after acquiring an additional 754,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
