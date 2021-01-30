Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $28.84.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

